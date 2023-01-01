Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park & Visitor Center

This new visitor center and historic site honors Harriet Tubman, 'the Moses of her people' who led black slaves to freedom on the Underground Railroad, the pipeline that sent escaped slaves north. She was born on nearby Greenbrier Rd. The visitor center is a helpful orientation point for exploring the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway, which stops here and at 35 other related sites on the Eastern Shore. It's co-managed by the National Park Service and Maryland state parks.

The displays spotlight key moments in Tubman's life, with one moving exhibit sharing the names of the slaves she helped rescue. You can also pick up a driving tour map here for the Underground Railroad Byway, which stops at the adjacent Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge.