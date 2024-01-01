Cannonball House

Eastern Shore

LoginSave

This was the only house in St Michaels that was hit during the War of 1812. According to lore, a cannonball bounced off the chimney, barreled through a dormer window, rolled across the attic and then bounced down the steps, leaving burn marks. The Federal-style house is privately owned.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Beach and cliffs on the Chesapeake Bay at Calvert Cliffs State Park, Maryland.

    Calvert Cliffs State Park

    28.62 MILES

    In Southern Maryland, skinny Calvert County scratches at the Chesapeake Bay and the Patuxent River. This is a gentle landscape ('user-friendly' as a local…

  • Historical Maryland State Capitol building in Annapolis, the oldest state house that is still in use.

    Maryland State House

    19.76 MILES

    The country's oldest state capitol in continuous legislative use, the grand 1772 State House also served as national capital from 1783 to 1784. Notably,…

  • Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge

    Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge

    24.06 MILES

    The Atlantic Flyway is the main route birds take between northern and southern migratory trips, and the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge was…

  • US Naval Academy

    US Naval Academy

    19.51 MILES

    The undergraduate college of the US Navy is one of the most selective universities in America. The Armel-Leftwich Visitor Center is the place to book 75…

  • Hammond Harwood House

    Hammond Harwood House

    19.75 MILES

    Of the many historical homes in town, the Hammond Harwood House, dating from 1774, is the one to visit. It has a superb collection of decorative arts,…

  • Banneker-Douglass Museum

    Banneker-Douglass Museum

    19.79 MILES

    A short stroll from the State House, this small but worthwhile museum highlights the history and achievements of Marylanders of African American ancestry…

  • US Naval Academy Museum

    US Naval Academy Museum

    19.79 MILES

    Preble Hall contains the US Naval Academy Museum, which traces the history of the US Navy, with a central exhibit area dedicated to the history and…

View more attractions

Nearby Eastern Shore attractions

1. Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum

0.32 MILES

Throughout its indoor-outdoor exhibits, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum delves into the deep ties between Shore folk and America's largest estuary…

5. US Naval Academy

19.51 MILES

The undergraduate college of the US Navy is one of the most selective universities in America. The Armel-Leftwich Visitor Center is the place to book 75…

6. Kunta Kinte–Alex Haley Memorial

19.54 MILES

Beside City Dock, the Kunta Kinte–Alex Haley Memorial marks the spot where Kunta Kinte – ancestor of Roots author Alex Haley – was brought in chains from…

7. William Paca House & Garden

19.66 MILES

Take a tour (offered hourly on the half hour) through this Georgian mansion for insight into 18th-century life for the upper class in Maryland. Don't miss…

8. Hammond Harwood House

19.75 MILES

Of the many historical homes in town, the Hammond Harwood House, dating from 1774, is the one to visit. It has a superb collection of decorative arts,…