This was the only house in St Michaels that was hit during the War of 1812. According to lore, a cannonball bounced off the chimney, barreled through a dormer window, rolled across the attic and then bounced down the steps, leaving burn marks. The Federal-style house is privately owned.
Cannonball House
Eastern Shore
28.62 MILES
In Southern Maryland, skinny Calvert County scratches at the Chesapeake Bay and the Patuxent River. This is a gentle landscape ('user-friendly' as a local…
19.76 MILES
The country's oldest state capitol in continuous legislative use, the grand 1772 State House also served as national capital from 1783 to 1784. Notably,…
Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge
24.06 MILES
The Atlantic Flyway is the main route birds take between northern and southern migratory trips, and the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge was…
Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park & Visitor Center
23.56 MILES
This new visitor center and historic site honors Harriet Tubman, 'the Moses of her people' who led black slaves to freedom on the Underground Railroad,…
19.79 MILES
A short stroll from the State House, this small but worthwhile museum highlights the history and achievements of Marylanders of African American ancestry…
19.79 MILES
Preble Hall contains the US Naval Academy Museum, which traces the history of the US Navy, with a central exhibit area dedicated to the history and…
Nearby Eastern Shore attractions
1. Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum
0.32 MILES
Throughout its indoor-outdoor exhibits, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum delves into the deep ties between Shore folk and America's largest estuary…
2. Wye Island Natural Resource Management Area
8.55 MILES
This small, marshy island encapsulates much of the soft-focus beauty of the Eastern Shore. It's all miles of gently waving sawgrass and marsh prairie,…
3. Dorchester Center for the Arts
16.62 MILES
Houses galleries, art classes, studios and a gift shop.
4. Harriet Tubman Museum & Education Center
16.78 MILES
This small museum in downtown Cambridge is a good introduction to Tubman's life if you don't have time to drive to the much larger Harriet Tubman…
6. Kunta Kinte–Alex Haley Memorial
19.54 MILES
Beside City Dock, the Kunta Kinte–Alex Haley Memorial marks the spot where Kunta Kinte – ancestor of Roots author Alex Haley – was brought in chains from…
7. William Paca House & Garden
19.66 MILES
Take a tour (offered hourly on the half hour) through this Georgian mansion for insight into 18th-century life for the upper class in Maryland. Don't miss…
