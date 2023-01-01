US Naval Academy

The undergraduate college of the US Navy is one of the most selective universities in America. The Armel-Leftwich Visitor Center is the place to book 75-minute tours and immerse yourself in all things Academy-related. Come for the formation weekdays at 12:05pm sharp, when the 4000 students conduct a 20-minute military marching display in the yard. Photo ID is required for entry. If you've got a thing for American naval history, revel in the well-done Naval Academy Museum.

The visitor entrance for pedestrians is located at Gate 1 on Prince George St (at Craig St), within easy walking distance of the historic downtown.