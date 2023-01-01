Of the many historical homes in town, the Hammond Harwood House, dating from 1774, is the one to visit. It has a superb collection of decorative arts, including 18th-century furniture, paintings and ephemera, and is one of the finest existing British Colonial homes in America. Knowledgeable guides help bring the past to life on 50-minute house tours (held at the top of the hour).

Even if you don't have time for a tour, take a moment to stroll past. Thomas Jefferson called the ornate front door the 'most beautiful door in America.' We think it is rather nice too.