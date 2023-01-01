Maryland State House

The country's oldest state capitol in continuous legislative use, the grand 1772 State House also served as national capital from 1783 to 1784. Notably, General George Washington returned his commission here as Commander-in-Chief of the Continental Army in 1783 after the Revolutionary War, ensuring that governmental power would be shared with Congress. The exhibits and portraits here are impressive and include Washington's copy of his speech resigning his commission. Pick up a self-guided tour map on the 1st floor.

The upside-down giant acorn atop the building's dome stands for wisdom. The Maryland Senate is in session from January to April.

Photo ID is required at the entrance, where you'll pass through metal detectors.