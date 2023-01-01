Wye Island Natural Resource Management Area

This small, marshy island encapsulates much of the soft-focus beauty of the Eastern Shore. It's all miles of gently waving sawgrass and marsh prairie, intercut with slow blackwater and red inlets leeching tannins from the thick vegetation. Six miles of easy, flat trails run through the NRMA, weaving under hardwood copses and over rafts of wetland flora. The interlacing tide pools and waterways look like a web, especially in the morning sun.

Keep an eye out for bald eagles, osprey, white-tailed deer and red foxes.