Banneker-Douglass Museum

A short stroll from the State House, this small but worthwhile museum highlights the history and achievements of Marylanders of African American ancestry. Permanent exhibits cover US Supreme Court justice Thurgood Marshall, explorer Matthew Henson and public intellectual Frederick Douglass, while temporary exhibitions run the gamut from forays into the Civil Rights era to today's crop of great African American artists, musicians and writers. Check out the stained-glass artwork, part of the attached 1875 Mt Moriah African Methodist Episcopal Church.