This small museum in downtown Cambridge is a good introduction to Tubman's life if you don't have time to drive to the much larger Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historic Park & Visitor Center south of town. Tubman was a 'conductor' on the Underground Railroad, leading slaves to freedom in the 1800s.
Harriet Tubman Museum & Education Center
Eastern Shore
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
22.05 MILES
In Southern Maryland, skinny Calvert County scratches at the Chesapeake Bay and the Patuxent River. This is a gentle landscape ('user-friendly' as a local…
Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge
8.88 MILES
The Atlantic Flyway is the main route birds take between northern and southern migratory trips, and the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge was…
Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park & Visitor Center
8.96 MILES
This new visitor center and historic site honors Harriet Tubman, 'the Moses of her people' who led black slaves to freedom on the Underground Railroad,…
Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum
16.93 MILES
Throughout its indoor-outdoor exhibits, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum delves into the deep ties between Shore folk and America's largest estuary…
Wye Island Natural Resource Management Area
22.58 MILES
This small, marshy island encapsulates much of the soft-focus beauty of the Eastern Shore. It's all miles of gently waving sawgrass and marsh prairie,…
29.92 MILES
This research center on the campus of Salisbury University contains what is likely the world's most comprehensive archive of artifacts related to the…
16.78 MILES
This was the only house in St Michaels that was hit during the War of 1812. According to lore, a cannonball bounced off the chimney, barreled through a…
Dorchester Center for the Arts
0.17 MILES
Houses galleries, art classes, studios and a gift shop.
Nearby Eastern Shore attractions
1. Dorchester Center for the Arts
0.17 MILES
Houses galleries, art classes, studios and a gift shop.
2. Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge
8.88 MILES
The Atlantic Flyway is the main route birds take between northern and southern migratory trips, and the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge was…
3. Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park & Visitor Center
8.96 MILES
This new visitor center and historic site honors Harriet Tubman, 'the Moses of her people' who led black slaves to freedom on the Underground Railroad,…
16.78 MILES
This was the only house in St Michaels that was hit during the War of 1812. According to lore, a cannonball bounced off the chimney, barreled through a…
5. Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum
16.93 MILES
Throughout its indoor-outdoor exhibits, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum delves into the deep ties between Shore folk and America's largest estuary…
22.05 MILES
In Southern Maryland, skinny Calvert County scratches at the Chesapeake Bay and the Patuxent River. This is a gentle landscape ('user-friendly' as a local…
7. Wye Island Natural Resource Management Area
22.58 MILES
This small, marshy island encapsulates much of the soft-focus beauty of the Eastern Shore. It's all miles of gently waving sawgrass and marsh prairie,…
29.92 MILES
This research center on the campus of Salisbury University contains what is likely the world's most comprehensive archive of artifacts related to the…