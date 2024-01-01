Harriet Tubman Museum & Education Center

Eastern Shore

  • Beach and cliffs on the Chesapeake Bay at Calvert Cliffs State Park, Maryland.

    Calvert Cliffs State Park

    22.05 MILES

    In Southern Maryland, skinny Calvert County scratches at the Chesapeake Bay and the Patuxent River. This is a gentle landscape ('user-friendly' as a local…

  • Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge

    Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge

    8.88 MILES

    The Atlantic Flyway is the main route birds take between northern and southern migratory trips, and the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge was…

  • Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum

    Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum

    16.93 MILES

    Throughout its indoor-outdoor exhibits, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum delves into the deep ties between Shore folk and America's largest estuary…

  • Nabb Research Center

    Nabb Research Center

    29.92 MILES

    This research center on the campus of Salisbury University contains what is likely the world's most comprehensive archive of artifacts related to the…

  • Cannonball House

    Cannonball House

    16.78 MILES

    This was the only house in St Michaels that was hit during the War of 1812. According to lore, a cannonball bounced off the chimney, barreled through a…

