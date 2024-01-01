Ocean Gallery

Maryland

LoginSave

An enormous art gallery stuffed with prints of varying quality (mostly bad, but there are a few gems), with an exterior papered in vibrant folk art.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Life Saving Station Museum on the boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland.

    Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum

    0.58 MILES

    This small but engaging museum sits inside an 1891 life-saving station at the southern end of the boardwalk. Here, the station keeper and six to eight …

  • Wild horses of Assateague Island National Seashore.

    Assateague Island National Seashore

    10.26 MILES

    A low-key barrier island, Assateague is a place to relax. In the Maryland section of the national seashore, you can cycle along a 4-mile road, hike nature…

  • Trap Pond State Park on a beautiful fall day.

    Trap Pond State Park

    25.31 MILES

    Six miles east of Laurel, Trap Pond State Park is the home of the northernmost bald cypress habitat – a flooded forest that looks like it lurched out of…

  • Assateague State Park

    Assateague State Park

    7.32 MILES

    The Maryland-run section of Assateague Island stretches for 2 miles along the coast and is tucked within the boundaries of the national seashore. Come…

  • Pocomoke River State Park

    Pocomoke River State Park

    23.61 MILES

    The Shad Landing section of Pocomoke River State Park, part of the 15,000-acre Pocomoke State Forest and located about 3.5 miles south of Snow Hill, is an…

  • Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art

    Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art

    26.53 MILES

    This museum is built around a little-known but fascinating art form that was largely perfected by two brothers who rarely left their small town. In the…

  • Delaware Seashore State Park

    Delaware Seashore State Park

    23.91 MILES

    A windswept slice of preserved dunes and salty breezes possessed of a wild, lonely beauty. The 3-mile round-trip Burton Island Trail begins at the…

  • Trimpers Rides

    Trimpers Rides

    0.51 MILES

    If you really want to engage in tacky seaside fun to the fullest possible extent, hit up Trimpers Rides, one of the oldest of old-school amusement parks…

View more attractions

Nearby Maryland attractions

1. Trimpers Rides

0.51 MILES

If you really want to engage in tacky seaside fun to the fullest possible extent, hit up Trimpers Rides, one of the oldest of old-school amusement parks…

2. Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum

0.58 MILES

This small but engaging museum sits inside an 1891 life-saving station at the southern end of the boardwalk. Here, the station keeper and six to eight …

3. Assateague State Park

7.32 MILES

The Maryland-run section of Assateague Island stretches for 2 miles along the coast and is tucked within the boundaries of the national seashore. Come…

4. Calvin B Taylor House Museum

7.44 MILES

Built in 1832, this green-shuttered Federal-style house evokes everyday smalltown life in the 1800s and 1900s through period furnishings and exhibits…

5. Fenwick Island State Park

9.48 MILES

This barrier island park tucked between Bethany Beach to the north and Ocean City, MD to the south offers peaceful groves and 3 miles of quiet beach and…

6. Assateague Island National Seashore

10.26 MILES

A low-key barrier island, Assateague is a place to relax. In the Maryland section of the national seashore, you can cycle along a 4-mile road, hike nature…

7. Bethany Beach Nature Center

14.34 MILES

Kids and the science-inclined will enjoy the exhibits and short nature trail here. It's also open 10am to noon on the first two Saturdays of the month.

8. Julia A Purnell Museum

20.21 MILES

While away an odd, rewarding half-hour in this tiny structure, which feels like an attic for the entire Eastern Shore. Highlights include the town's first…