Welcome to Lake Tahoe
The horned peaks surrounding the lake, which straddles the California–Nevada state line, are year-round destinations. The sun shines on Tahoe three out of every four days. Swimming, boating, kayaking, windsurfing, stand up paddle surfing (SUP) and other water sports take over in summer, as do hiking, camping and wilderness backpacking adventures. Winter brings bundles of snow, perfect for hitting Tahoe’s top-tier ski and snowboard resorts.
Lake Tahoe's Emerald Bay Cruise on M.S. Dixie II
This two-hour narrated Emerald Bay Sightseeing Cruise offers non-stop photo opportunities that will delight everyone in your family or group. As you cruise to, through and back from Emerald Bay, you will learn how it was formed and some of its fascinating history. Hear tales of Fenette Island (nicknamed "little rock island") within the bay, as well as the Vikingsholm Castle, the stone mansion on its shores.You will even get a look below Lake Tahoe's surface, with a special video presentation of "Sunken Treasures of Lake Tahoe". This is a state-of-the-art video presentation showing what lies deep beneath the brilliant blue of Lake Tahoe's surface. Travel 500 feet below the waters of Glenbrook Bay to tour the Steamer Tahoe, the majestic vessel that cruised Lake Tahoe for 50 years before being sunk by her owners.See underwater canyons and rocky bluffs that until now have never been seen by human eyes. Cruise through recently discovered ancient forests of petrified trees; forests that forced scientists to rethink theories of the lake's size and evolution. Roam the bottom of Emerald Bay and explore newly discovered sea mounds that are unlike any previously known underwater formation at Lake Tahoe.Optional buffet lunch is available on the morning cruise during summer, which consists of a deli meats, cheeses, salads, soups, bread, chilli, cookies, soda, tea and water. Full bar service is also available (additional cost) for onboard M.S. Dixie II during the round-trip excursion from historic Zephyr Cove to Emerald Bay.
M.S Dixie II Sunset Dinner Cruise
For a great evening of entertainment, this cruise onboard the M.S Dixie II features live music, dancing and a healthy sit-down dinner. The selections are prepared with sustainable foods like free-range chicken, Oregon grass-fed beef, line-caught trout, organic spring greens and fresh vegetables. For dessert, there's mouth-watering cakes and fresh berries, not to mention spectacular views of the lake and Emerald Bay. Cocktails and wine are available for purchase and entertainment throughout the cruise is provided by the popular Steve Walker Band. All meals are prepared to your order on board and served with all the trimmings. Dance to the sounds of Tahoe favorite 'Safari', take a stroll on a moonlit deck, and savor every moment of this 3.5-hour cruise. Smart casual attire is required for this cruise.
Lake Tahoe Semi-Private Photography Tour
The semi-private tours are restricted to a maximum of six people but frequently run on a smaller basis, so you are guaranteed a warm, personalized experience. Choose from two exciting itineraries and be transported by luxury vehicle to premier locations to enjoy the breathtaking scenery and numerous photo opportunities around Lake Tahoe. Please see the Itinerary section below for full details.
El Dorado Wine Country Tour from South Lake Tahoe
Depart South Lake Tahoe by comfortable coach or minibus and head southwest on Highway 50 with your guide. Your destination is the wine region around the historic town of Placerville, a central hub during the California Gold Rush, which started in 1848. You’ll visit a total of six wineries in the El Dorado AVA (American Viticultural Area), a wine appellation in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountain range, about 1.5 hours from South Lake Tahoe. Overlapping the wine region is Apple Hill, a region of apple orchards and other fruit farms. Together, these two areas provide a fantastic agricultural experience in the beautiful Lake Tahoe region.The exact six wineries you visit vary each tour; possible wineries include friendly Boeger Winery, where 40 acres (16 hectares) of vineyards produce varietals like merlot, chardonnay and pinot noir, and Jodar Vineyards & Winery, where you can sample petite sirah, zinfandel or sangiovese in a tasting room with a view of Blakeley Lake. Your wine tastings at the first three wineries are included, after which you’ll enjoy a picnic lunch in a lovely outdoor winery setting. Lunch changes daily but typically includes fine cheeses, bread, sliced meats, veggies, hummus, fruit and dressings, from which you can put together your own sandwich or salad. Then continue to the last three wineries, where the tasting fees are at your own expense, if you wish to participate (fees are often waived with purchase of a bottle). You’ll also visit Boa Vista Orchard, known for its preserves, apple cider and freshly made baked goods. After your fun-filled immersion into Sierra Nevada wine country, your tour ends with the drive back to South Lake Tahoe.
Wild West Tour from Lake Tahoe with Train Ride
Meet your knowledgeable driver/guide, and head out of South Lake Tahoe aboard your comfortable minibus, whose reclining seats and large windows allow you to relax and enjoy the mountain views on the approximate 1.5-hour drive northeast to Virginia City. Your route takes you along part of the old Pony Express, the 1860s trail that carried mail across the United States, to Genoa, Nevada’s oldest city. Then pass through Carson City, the state capital, and through the historical towns of Silver City and Gold Hill. Throughout your drive, listen to narration from your guide about the region’s geology, native wildlife, vegetation and, of course, Wild West history. As you arrive in Virginia City, your guide will tell you about how the town sprang up around Comstock Lode, the first major silver deposit discovered in the US. You’ll be dropped off at the Virginia & Truckee Railroad station to board the train for your 6.5-mile (10.5-km) round-trip ride to Gold Hill and back. Learn a bit about the history of the railroad, which was built in 1869 to transport supplies to Comstock Lode.Back in Virginia City, you have 2.5 hours of free time to explore the town however you wish. Walk through the historic district, a US National Historic Landmark, where cute Main Street is lined with 19th-century western-style buildings, including an opera house and old saloons. Perhaps visit a couple of museums, such as the Mark Twain Museum or Firemen’s Museum, the courthouse, the opera house or the Mackay Mansion (all entrance fees and activities at your own expense). Have lunch at one of the local restaurants (own expense). When your time in Virginia City is up, return to your minibus for the drive back to South Lake Tahoe, where your tour ends.
Lake Tahoe Circle Tour Including Squaw Valley
Meet your friendly driver/guide — a longtime Tahoe local — and board your luxury shuttle bus, which is equipped with comfy seats and large windows so you can soak up all of Lake Tahoe’s beautiful views during your round-trip drive. Head west from South Lake Tahoe along the lake’s southern shore, traveling in a clockwise direction to your first stop, Emerald Bay State Park, about a 30-minute drive. As one of the lake’s most picturesque locations, Emerald Bay sets the bar high for the rest of your tour. Hop out of your bus for a 20-minute stop to look out over the oval-shaped bay, home to Lake Tahoe’s only island, Fannette Island. From this perch high above the lake, you can admire an expansive view that takes in the snowcapped peaks surrounding the bright blue water. Back on the bus, continue north along the lake’s western shore for about 45 minutes to Tahoe City, a small lakeside town where you’ll stop for a quick walk around the scenic area where the Truckee River meets the lake. Then head to Squaw Valley, Lake Tahoe’s most famous ski resort, home of the 1960 Winter Olympics. Spend about 20 minutes exploring the village at the base of the mountain, and then return to Tahoe City for a 90-minute break at Boatworks Mall, where you can shop, if you wish, and have lunch at one of the waterfront restaurants (own expense). After lunch, return to your bus and continue around the north shore of Lake Tahoe, crossing the state border into Nevada. Make your last photo stop at Logan Shoals scenic point, where a panoramic view of the whole lake awaits you. About 45 minutes south along the eastern shore of the lake will bring you back to South Lake Tahoe, where you tour ends. Throughout your trip, your guide will provide fun facts and other commentary about Lake Tahoe, and you can ask any questions you have about the area.