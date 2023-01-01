Three 1920s-era estates – Baldwin, Pope and Valhalla – sprawl across this 150-acre site on the southwest shore of Lake Tahoe. Free, self-guided tours wind visitors through paths in the arboretum, under giant sequoias and over garden pond bridges. A few short trails lead down to small, quiet beachfront areas where boats can dock on the pier for up to one hour. The rest of the paved walkways connect the three estates, now used to house history and art displays of fashion, toys and automotive travel throughout the 20th century, living history programs, guided tours for a fee and community events. Spend the whole day strolling and relaxing on the grounds, or couple your visit with other nearby South Lake Tahoe attractions.

History

There is an inherent magnetism to Lake Tahoe in summer, and people have been drawn to it for many centuries. For the Washoe, the Native Americans who originally inhabited the area, seasonal migration from Carson Valley afforded cooler temperatures and ample opportunity to fish and hunt. After the construction of the transcontinental railroad in the late 1800s, wealthy white settlers who could afford to travel from big cities also began flocking to Tahoe for a summer retreat.

Each house on the Tallac Historic Site has its own colorful backstory and designated modern use to help showcase the evolution of Tahoe as a summer resort. The Baldwin estate, which originally included an extravagant hotel with a saloon, casino, string orchestra and ballroom, was later torn down and replaced with a summer home for Dextra Baldwin. She was the granddaughter and heiress to the estate of California entrepreneur Elias “Lucky” Baldwin. The home she built in 1921 is modest compared to the others on-site. It now serves as a museum for Baldwin family and Washoe exhibits as well as a gift shop.

The Pope estate, built in 1894, was sold, remodeled and expanded before George Pope purchased it in 1923. The Pope family elevated the home to new heights of esteem, employing ten gardeners to maintain their arboretum and hosting famed guests such as Rudolph Valentino, a cultural icon of American film in the 1920s. Today, the Pope estate offers tours, art exhibits, and living history programs.

Valhalla was built in 1924 and owned by Walter Heller until the 1940s. South Tahoe Valhalla Corporation purchased the home in 1965 and attempted to turn it into a private club, but after that failed, the U.S. Forest Service acquired all three estates. There was a wedding at Valhalla on the day of our visit so it was closed to the public, but pictures of its Grand Hall reveal magnificent exposed-wood ceiling beams and a 20ft stone fireplace. In addition to private events, Valhalla also hosts summer concerts and is home to the Cultural Arts Gift Store.

Planning your visit and other nearby attractions

This historic site is accessible by the three-mile Pope-Baldwin Bike Path, making it an easy fit into a comprehensive bike ride tour of the southwest shoreline.

Otherwise, a large wooden sign on the lakeside of Highway 89/Emerald Bay’s Road indicates the entrance to Tallac Historic Site. It is about three miles north of the City of South Lake Tahoe. There is no fee for parking or entrance to any outdoor features on the property. About a quarter-mile down the driveway, the entrance veers left toward Tallac Point and the Taylor Creek Visitor’s Center and right toward Kiva Beach picnic area and the historic site.

A whole day could certainly be enjoyed at Tallac between touring or freely meandering the grounds, picnicking at nearby Kiva Beach, and relaxing on the shores, but carving out a couple of hours in the morning or afternoon for your visit would also suffice if you’re pressed for time.

Another way to take full advantage of sightseeing is to split your time between Taylor Creek Visitor’s Center and Tallac Historic Site. Both are connected by a walking trail and adjacent parking lots. No doubt your knowledge of the ecological and cultural history of South Lake Tahoe would be quite refined after fully engaging with information provided along the interpretative trails and participating in guided tours at both. Rangers host free walks at Taylor Creek and an inside-the-creek viewing chamber along Rainbow Trail provides a glimpse of aquatic wildlife within it.

A third - and rather compelling option - is to arrive at Tallac in time to catch the morning tour at 11, and then head over to nearby Historic Camp Richardson, which is its own rustic epicenter of Tahoe activity with a general store, ice cream parlor, coffee shop, campgrounds, cabins, and recreation. You might be hungry after wandering around the Estates at Tallac, so lunch at Beacon Bar & Grill could nourish and inspire afternoon adventures. Maybe after a slushy Rum Runner cocktail with lunch, you’ll be keen to pedal the Pope-Baldwin Bike Path, which connects some of the best beaches in South Lake Tahoe. If you fancy hopping astride a horse for a trail ride, Camp Richardson Corral has you covered. No judgment here if your mission at dusk is for an evening cocktail and breezy relaxation; climb aboard a Rum Runner Cruise and glide into Emerald Bay for waterfront views of yet another architectural wonder of 1920s Tahoe, Vikingsholm Castle.

If you happen to be in town when the Tahoe Heritage Foundation is sponsoring one of its creative events, check its August calendar for the Gatsby Festival (with finger sandwiches, “dainty desserts,” jazz and a Vintage Fashion show), look at October for Tahoe Terror (when local drama clubs do a fantastically scary job haunting the grounds), and mark December dates for Winter Wanderland (for sleigh rides, cocoa and carols on a vintage piano).

Tickets and other practicalities

Address: 1 Heritage Way, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Fees: No fee for parking or entrance to the property; optional guided tour of Pope House $15 for adult, $10 for seniors, military and students, free for children 10 and under

Tallac Museum and Gift Shop Hours: Thurs-Sun, though the grounds are open year-round to the public from dawn to dusk

Tour Hours: Thurs - Sun

Tallac Museum and Gift Shop: 530-541-5227

