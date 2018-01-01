Welcome to South Lake Tahoe & Stateline
Best of the USA Tour–New York to New York
From hip hop to country fiddles, Yankee accents to a western drawl, businessmen in power suits and ranchers in cowboy hats – the US is one heck of a country. And if you’ve got the time, this – our ultimate American tour – is the best way to explore the iconic cities, the legendary national parks, national monuments, and wide-open spaces. Centrally located hostels in the cities and campsites in the wilderness keep you in the heart of the action no matter where you are.
Coast to Coast Camping Westbound
Yellowstone, the Badlands, and Niagara Falls – once you’ve escaped the city limits, the US is a country defined by incredible wilderness. This affordable cross-country adventure keeps you on the ground between New York, Chicago, and San Francisco so you can experience what lies in between. Days feature magnificent sites like Yosemite and Old Faithful, while evenings offer experiences like cooking over a fire and camping in the great outdoors. Travel coast to coast and embrace the soul of this great land.
Chicago to San Francisco Road Trip
Remember the country they sing about in "America the Beautiful"? The one with the spacious skies, gleaming alabaster cities, and majestic purple mountains? It’s still out there. Come see it with us. Ideal for wildlife enthusiasts and outdoorsy folk who want to see the country by day and revel downtown by night, this tour takes you across the Great West, from the City of Big Shoulders through Yellowstone and Yosemite and past herds of grazing bison to the City by the Bay. In a word: Perfect.
Best of the USA Tour–San Fran to San Fran
Is it possible to capture the complex, diverse flavour of a country and its 300-million-strong people in a single trip? Short answer: Yup. This epic sojourn across America from sea to shining sea (and back again) is, quite possibly, the most ambitious road trip you’ll ever take. Wide-open spaces, iconic monuments, sprawling national parks, quirky local slang, regional delicacies and the incredible cities you’ve always wanted to visit. It’s all here. Welcome to the US of A, where the "A" stands for "Amazing."