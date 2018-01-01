Welcome to South Lake Tahoe & Stateline

Highly congested and arguably overdeveloped, South Lake Tahoe is a chockablock commercial strip bordering the lake and framed by picture-perfect alpine mountains. At the foot of the world-class Heavenly mountain resort, and buzzing from the gambling tables in the casinos just across the border in Stateline, NV, Lake Tahoe’s south shore draws visitors with a cornucopia of activities, lodging and restaurant options, especially for summer beach access and tons of powdery winter snow.

$4159.36 18-to-Thirtysomethings

Best of the USA Tour–New York to New York

From hip hop to country fiddles, Yankee accents to a western drawl, businessmen in power suits and ranchers in cowboy hats – the US is one heck of a country. And if you’ve got the time, this – our ultimate American tour – is the best way to explore the iconic cities, the legendary national parks, national monuments, and wide-open spaces. Centrally located hostels in the cities and campsites in the wilderness keep you in the heart of the action no matter where you are.
$2143.36 18-to-Thirtysomethings

Coast to Coast Camping Westbound

Yellowstone, the Badlands, and Niagara Falls – once you’ve escaped the city limits, the US is a country defined by incredible wilderness. This affordable cross-country adventure keeps you on the ground between New York, Chicago, and San Francisco so you can experience what lies in between. Days feature magnificent sites like Yosemite and Old Faithful, while evenings offer experiences like cooking over a fire and camping in the great outdoors. Travel coast to coast and embrace the soul of this great land.
$1535.36 18-to-Thirtysomethings

Chicago to San Francisco Road Trip

Remember the country they sing about in "America the Beautiful"? The one with the spacious skies, gleaming alabaster cities, and majestic purple mountains? It’s still out there. Come see it with us. Ideal for wildlife enthusiasts and outdoorsy folk who want to see the country by day and revel downtown by night, this tour takes you across the Great West, from the City of Big Shoulders through Yellowstone and Yosemite and past herds of grazing bison to the City by the Bay. In a word: Perfect.
$4159.36 18-to-Thirtysomethings

Best of the USA Tour–San Fran to San Fran

Is it possible to capture the complex, diverse flavour of a country and its 300-million-strong people in a single trip? Short answer: Yup. This epic sojourn across America from sea to shining sea (and back again) is, quite possibly, the most ambitious road trip you’ll ever take. Wide-open spaces, iconic monuments, sprawling national parks, quirky local slang, regional delicacies and the incredible cities you’ve always wanted to visit. It’s all here. Welcome to the US of A, where the "A" stands for "Amazing."
