Heavenly Gondola

Soar to the top of the world as you ride this gondola, which sweeps you from Heavenly Village to some 2.4 miles up the mountain in just 12 minutes. From the observation deck at 9123ft, get gobsmacking panoramic views of the entire Tahoe Basin, the Desolation Wilderness and Carson Valley, then jump back on for the final, short hop to the top.

From here there's a range of activities to enjoy (climbing, zip-lining, tubing) and decent eating (Tamarack Lodge restaurant and bar), or jump on the Tamarack Express chairlift to get all the way to the mountain summit.