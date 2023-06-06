Overview

Highly congested and arguably overdeveloped, South Lake Tahoe is a chockablock commercial strip bordering the lake and framed by picture-perfect alpine mountains. At the foot of the world-class Heavenly mountain resort, and buzzing from the gambling tables in the casinos just across the border in Stateline, NV, Lake Tahoe’s south shore draws visitors with a cornucopia of activities, lodging and restaurant options, especially for summer beach access and tons of powdery winter snow.