Highly congested and arguably overdeveloped, South Lake Tahoe is a chockablock commercial strip bordering the lake and framed by picture-perfect alpine mountains. At the foot of the world-class Heavenly mountain resort, and buzzing from the gambling tables in the casinos just across the border in Stateline, NV, Lake Tahoe’s south shore draws visitors with a cornucopia of activities, lodging and restaurant options, especially for summer beach access and tons of powdery winter snow.
South Lake Tahoe & Stateline
Three 1920s-era estates – Baldwin, Pope and Valhalla – sprawl across this 150-acre site on the southwest shore of Lake Tahoe. Free, self-guided tours wind…
South Lake Tahoe & Stateline
Sheer granite cliffs and a jagged shoreline hem in glacier-carved Emerald Bay, a teardrop cove that will have you digging for your camera. Its most…
South Lake Tahoe & Stateline
This uninhabited granite speck in Emerald Bay State Park is Lake Tahoe’s only island. It holds the vandalized remains of a tiny 1920s teahouse belonging…
South Lake Tahoe & Stateline
Heiress Lora Knight's quirky mansion on the bay, Vikingsholm Castle is the focal point of Emerald Bay State Park, and a rare example of ancient…
South Lake Tahoe & Stateline
Soar to the top of the world as you ride this gondola, which sweeps you from Heavenly Village to some 2.4 miles up the mountain in just 12 minutes. From…
Lake Tahoe Historical Society Museum
South Lake Tahoe & Stateline
This small but interesting museum displays artifacts from Tahoe’s pioneer past, including Washoe tribal baskets, vintage black-and-white films, hoary…
South Lake Tahoe & Stateline
West of Lake Tahoe, this mountainous park contains the formidably named Desolation Wilderness within its boundaries.
South Lake Tahoe & Stateline
Swoon-worthy views of Emerald Bay, as the camera-wielding crowds testify.
