South Lake Tahoe & Stateline

South Lake Tahoe

Highly congested and arguably overdeveloped, South Lake Tahoe is a chockablock commercial strip bordering the lake and framed by picture-perfect alpine mountains. At the foot of the world-class Heavenly mountain resort, and buzzing from the gambling tables in the casinos just across the border in Stateline, NV, Lake Tahoe’s south shore draws visitors with a cornucopia of activities, lodging and restaurant options, especially for summer beach access and tons of powdery winter snow.

  • Tallac Historic Site

    Tallac Historic Site

    South Lake Tahoe & Stateline

    Three 1920s-era estates – Baldwin, Pope and Valhalla – sprawl across this 150-acre site on the southwest shore of Lake Tahoe. Free, self-guided tours wind…

  • Emerald Bay State Park

    Emerald Bay State Park

    South Lake Tahoe & Stateline

    Sheer granite cliffs and a jagged shoreline hem in glacier-carved Emerald Bay, a teardrop cove that will have you digging for your camera. Its most…

  • Fannette Island

    Fannette Island

    South Lake Tahoe & Stateline

    This uninhabited granite speck in Emerald Bay State Park is Lake Tahoe’s only island. It holds the vandalized remains of a tiny 1920s teahouse belonging…

  • Tahoma, CA, USA - March 4, 2014: Vikingsholm is a preserved historic building at Emerald Bay, Lake Tahoe. It is an excellent example of Scandinavian architecture in the western hemisphere. 492819437 Travel, Tourism, Scandinavian Culture, Building Exterior, Stone Material, Emerald Bay, Lake Tahoe, Protection, History, Local Landmark, Famous Place, Architecture, Bay Of Water, Castle, Built Structure, VikingsHolm

    Vikingsholm Castle

    South Lake Tahoe & Stateline

    Heiress Lora Knight's quirky mansion on the bay, Vikingsholm Castle is the focal point of Emerald Bay State Park, and a rare example of ancient…

  • Heavenly Gondola

    Heavenly Gondola

    South Lake Tahoe & Stateline

    Soar to the top of the world as you ride this gondola, which sweeps you from Heavenly Village to some 2.4 miles up the mountain in just 12 minutes. From…

  • Lake Tahoe Historical Society Museum

    Lake Tahoe Historical Society Museum

    South Lake Tahoe & Stateline

    This small but interesting museum displays artifacts from Tahoe’s pioneer past, including Washoe tribal baskets, vintage black-and-white films, hoary…

  • El Dorado National Park

    El Dorado National Park

    South Lake Tahoe & Stateline

    West of Lake Tahoe, this mountainous park contains the formidably named Desolation Wilderness within its boundaries.

  • Inspiration Point

    Inspiration Point

    South Lake Tahoe & Stateline

    Swoon-worthy views of Emerald Bay, as the camera-wielding crowds testify.

