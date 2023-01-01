DL Bliss State Park has the western shore's nicest beaches at Lester Beach and Calawee Cove. A short nature trail leads to the Balancing Rock, a giant chunk of granite perched on a rocky pedestal. Pick up information from the visitor center by the park entrance.

Near Calawee Cove is the northern terminus of the scenic one-way Rubicon Trail. The park’s campground has 165 sites, including some coveted spots near the beach, along with flush toilets, hot pay showers, picnic tables, fire rings and an RV dump station.

The small visitor parking lot at Calawee Cove usually fills up by 10am, in which case it’s a 2-mile walk from the park entrance to the beach. Alternatively, ask park staff at the entrance station about closer access points to Rubicon Trail.