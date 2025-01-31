Venture within an hour of Charleston’s cobblestone streets, and you’ll find a coastline brimming with white sand appeal worth a trip of its own. Charleston’s nearby beaches offer a refreshing complement to the city’s grandeur. Whether you’re chasing sunlit serenity, an active surf scene or a family-friendly escape, the barrier islands are a well-kept, hidden chapter of the Lowcountry narrative.

Some of the best beaches near Charleston, like Folly Beach, lean into a buzzy, carefree spirit, welcoming everyone from sunrise yogis to late-night revelers. Others, like Seabrook Island, feel like private sanctuaries, offering pristine sands and wildlife-filled marshes. Although each beach offers a distinct flavor, they’re all united by an effortless Southern warmth. As for the five best beaches near Charleston, let’s dive right in.

At the mouth of Charleston Harbor, the beach on Sullivan’s Island offers low-key family fun. Daniela Duncan/Getty Images

1. Sullivan's Island

Best beach for a laid-back, family-friendly adventure



Sullivan's Island is a quick 20-minute drive from Charleston and offers a charming coastal escape for visitors of all ages. Its pristine white sands stretch roughly three miles, inviting relaxation, while the island's culinary gems attract locals and tourists alike. Make sure to hit The Obstinate Daughter for its famed Lowcountry-inspired dishes and creative gnocchi (ricotta and short rib, among them). Enjoy fresh seafood at Longboard, known for its poke bowls and tropical cocktails. Poe's Tavern, a local favorite, serves up burgers like the "Annabel Lee," paired with a nod to the island's literary figures.

For history buffs, Fort Moultrie provides an engaging dive into America's past, with self-guided tours exploring the site of pivotal Revolutionary War battles. Nature lovers will appreciate the Sullivan's Island Nature Trail, where birdwatching, maritime forest views and peaceful marshland paths abound.

Detour: For an extra dose of history, pop by the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, en route from Charleston to Sullivan’s Island. There’s a World War II destroyer to explore, among other exhibits.

Folly Beach has a vibrant surf culture. Ethan Payne/Lonely Planet

2. Folly Beach

Best beach for Bohemian-esque, surfer vibes

Folly Beach anchors Folly Island, just 25 minutes due south of Charleston. Take one step in town, and you’ll feel the carefree, artistic spirit with a vibrant surf culture that sets it apart. Its dining scene offers something for every palate – Jack of Cups Saloon shines with globally-inspired dishes like a Thai red curry mac and cheese. The Lost Dog Cafe charms with hearty breakfasts, including shrimp and grits. For craft cocktails and a relaxed vibe, Low Life Bar serves up concoctions like the Folly Fizz alongside creative small plates.

The beach is also home to the East Coast's largest fishing pier, inviting anglers and sightseers to take in panoramic ocean vistas. Surf enthusiasts can ride the waves with expert guidance from Isla Surf School, offering lessons tailored for beginners and seasoned surfers alike.

Local tip: Snagging an Uber or Lyft to Folly Beach from Charleston is typically seamless. However, getting one back to town can be spotty. So, prepare for a long wait, or you may just need to order a cab back.

The Isle of Palms offers resorts and pristine beach stretches. VIS Fine Art/Shutterstock

3. Isle of Palms

Best beach for resort lovers

Nestled just east of Sullivan’s Island, Isle of Palms is primed with resorts and an oceanside park like few others. There are two standout resorts to book on the island. Wild Dunes Resort has two championship golf courses and tranquil oceanfront pools. The Boardwalk Inn, part of Wild Dunes, has an adult-only pool as well as pickleball and tennis courts.

For outdoor lovers, Isle of Palms County Park is an affordable public option with pristine beach stretches, picnic areas and play zones for all ages. The wildlife watching at the park is stellar – on a given day, you may see dolphins frolicking off-shore or herons and sandpipers plucking their heads in the water.

Local tip: For parking at Isle of Palms County Park, there is a daily fee ranging from $5 to $25, depending on the season. RV and bus parking is available on-site, too.

4. Kiawah Island

Best beach for biking and kayaking

Forty minutes southwest of Charleston, Kiawah Island begs for adventure. Tidal Trails Kiawah offers kayak tours through the island’s pristine marshes, where osprey, dolphin and other coastal wildlife sightings are common. Or book a paddleboard rental or guided excursion.

On land, Kiawah’s 30 miles of paved bike trails weave through maritime forests, eerie lagoons and quiet beachfronts. When a refuel is necessary, Freshfields Village has a handful of dining and shopping options, plus live music and outdoor movies.

Local tip: The only public beach access on the island is through Beachwalker County Park. At the beach, umbrella, beach chair and boogie board rentals are available as well as a snack bar open from May through September.

5. Seabrook Island

Best beach for a longer, secluded escape

You’re going to have to rent a home on Seabrook Island – or be a guest of a homeowner – to experience all the quiet, beach-y bliss here. Nestled 45 minutes southwest of Charleston and a stone’s throw from Kiawah Island, the island is loaded with amenities, including two golf courses, pickleball and tennis courts and a 42-stall equestrian center.

You’ll find one of the best sunsets in the region here at Pelican Beach – picture soft waves and a slow current at the mouth of the Edisto River. Its North Beach is where you’ll want to catch the sunrise. If you’re traveling with a four-legged friend, the beaches here are pet-friendly with select off-leash areas.

Detour: Within 30 minutes of Seabrook Island is Charleston Tea Garden, the only large-scale tea farm in the United States. It has a regular trolley tour that weaves through its garden grounds, making stops at its greenhouse, factory and more.