Grayton Beach State Park

An 1133-acre stretch of marble-colored dunes rolling down to the water's edge, this state park's beauty is genuinely mind-blowing. The park sits nestled against the wealthy but down-to-earth community of Grayton Beach, home to the famed Red Bar and to the quirky Dog Wall – a mural on which residents paint portraits of their dogs.

Locals flock here for nightly sunsets and to wakeboard on the unique coastal dune lakes that shimmer across the sand from the gulf. The park also contains the Grayton Beach Nature Trail (start your self-guided tour at the gate), which runs from the eastern side of the parking lot through the dunes, magnolias and pine flatwoods and onto a boardwalk to a return trail along the beach.