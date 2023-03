Inland from 30A on a peninsula jutting into Choctawhatchee Bay, manicured gardens and lawns front the 1800s estate home of the Wesleys, a wealthy Florida timber family. The white-columned house was purchased and renovated in 1963 by Lois Maxon, who turned it into a showcase for Louis XVI furniture and many other heirlooms and antiques. Visitors can relax in the oak-lined grounds or the lovely picnic area by the water.