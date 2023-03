One for military buffs. The exterior of this hangar-style museum, flanked by fighter planes, appears small, but inside are extensive weapons displays – including an F-105 Thunderchief missile and a Warthog simulator – as well as a detailed history of Eglin base, the largest in the US. Expect an un-apologetically pro-American spin on US military history. The museum is about 9 miles northeast of Fort Walton Beach.