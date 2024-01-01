Destin Boardwalk & HarborWalk Village

This tourist mecca of timeshare condos, boutiques, restaurants, nightclubs and a marina is worth a stroll, especially if you have kids. Most of the area's tour operators (including private fishing charters) have kiosks here and there are plenty of activities to enjoy, albeit at tourist prices.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
21.48 MILES
An 1133-acre stretch of marble-colored dunes rolling down to the water's edge, this state park's beauty is genuinely mind-blowing. The park sits nestled…
Topsail Hill Preserve State Park
13.9 MILES
There's some 1640 acres of natural beauty to discover at Topsail, including quiet white-sand beaches, sun-battered wetlands, sand pine scrub forest, a 2.5…
4.22 MILES
Our favorite beach area in Destin is this state park, which includes a 0.8-mile nature trail. There are also some excellent beachside campsites ($30),…
5.44 MILES
Although all of Destin's beaches are family-friendly, this beach is maybe a little more family-friendly, given the presence of restrooms, a picnic area…
2.94 MILES
This sub-section of gorgeous Gulf Islands National Seashore includes parking, beach access and a picnic area.
5.88 MILES
One of the most sacred sites for local Native American culture to this day, the 17ft-tall, 223ft-wide ceremonial and political temple mound, built with…
23.36 MILES
Inland from 30A on a peninsula jutting into Choctawhatchee Bay, manicured gardens and lawns front the 1800s estate home of the Wesleys, a wealthy Florida…
18.83 MILES
Towering a cloud-kissing (if by cloud-kissing we mean fog) 64ft-high, 'Blue Mountain' is supposedly the highest point on the pancake-flat Gulf Coast. Be…
