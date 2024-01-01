Destin Boardwalk & HarborWalk Village

Gulf Coast

This tourist mecca of timeshare condos, boutiques, restaurants, nightclubs and a marina is worth a stroll, especially if you have kids. Most of the area's tour operators (including private fishing charters) have kiosks here and there are plenty of activities to enjoy, albeit at tourist prices.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Grayton Beach State Park

    Grayton Beach State Park

    21.48 MILES

    An 1133-acre stretch of marble-colored dunes rolling down to the water's edge, this state park's beauty is genuinely mind-blowing. The park sits nestled…

  • Topsail Hill Preserve State Park in Florida.

    Topsail Hill Preserve State Park

    13.9 MILES

    There's some 1640 acres of natural beauty to discover at Topsail, including quiet white-sand beaches, sun-battered wetlands, sand pine scrub forest, a 2.5…

  • Henderson Beach State Park

    Henderson Beach State Park

    4.22 MILES

    Our favorite beach area in Destin is this state park, which includes a 0.8-mile nature trail. There are also some excellent beachside campsites ($30),…

  • Seascape Beach

    Seascape Beach

    5.44 MILES

    Although all of Destin's beaches are family-friendly, this beach is maybe a little more family-friendly, given the presence of restrooms, a picnic area…

  • Okaloosa Day Use Area

    Okaloosa Day Use Area

    2.94 MILES

    This sub-section of gorgeous Gulf Islands National Seashore includes parking, beach access and a picnic area.

  • Indian Temple Mound & Museum

    Indian Temple Mound & Museum

    5.88 MILES

    One of the most sacred sites for local Native American culture to this day, the 17ft-tall, 223ft-wide ceremonial and political temple mound, built with…

  • Eden Gardens State Park

    Eden Gardens State Park

    23.36 MILES

    Inland from 30A on a peninsula jutting into Choctawhatchee Bay, manicured gardens and lawns front the 1800s estate home of the Wesleys, a wealthy Florida…

  • Blue Mountain Beach

    Blue Mountain Beach

    18.83 MILES

    Towering a cloud-kissing (if by cloud-kissing we mean fog) 64ft-high, 'Blue Mountain' is supposedly the highest point on the pancake-flat Gulf Coast. Be…

