Welcome to Yosemite & the Sierra Nevada
An outdoor-adventurer’s wonderland, the Sierra Nevada is a year-round pageant of snow sports, white-water rafting, hiking, cycling and rock climbing. Skiers and snowboarders blaze through hushed pine-tree slopes, and wilderness seekers come to escape the stresses of modern civilization.
With fierce granite mountains standing watch over high-altitude lakes, the eastern spine of California is a formidable but exquisite topographical barrier enclosing magnificent natural landscapes. And interspersed between its river canyons and 14,000ft peaks are the decomposing ghost towns left behind by California’s early white settlers, bubbling natural hot springs and Native American tribes that still call it home.
In the majestic national parks of Yosemite and Sequoia & Kings Canyon, visitors will be humbled by the groves of solemn giant sequoias, ancient rock formations and valleys, and the ever-present opportunity to see bears and other wildlife.
Backcountry Bonanza
Spanning 400 miles across Central California, the Sierra Nevada encompasses dazzling mountain canyons and some of the highest peaks in the country. Trails lure you to verdant valleys of wildflowers and desolate lightning-prone pinnacles. Bears tear open logs, marmots whistle in warning, and crickets and frogs harmonize to a nightly fever pitch. Something about spending time in the wilderness resets your brain. You step back, assess the situation with fresh eyes and put things into perspective. Maybe it has something to do with the timelessness of the landscape – the ancient glaciers or the glow of the lakes at dusk and dawn.
Time Warps
This region has a past both wide and deep. Glaciers, though receding, gnaw at granite shoulders as they have for millennia. Prehistoric forests loom within the parks and at inhospitable heights beyond them. The volcanic forces that moved these mountains to life still rumble underfoot and in simmering hot springs. Humans have left their mark as well. Trails show the routes taken by indigenous Californians – the Sierra Miwok, the Paiute and the Shoshone – who traded between the western foothills and the Eastern Sierra; grinding stones and ancient petroglyphs have endured. Pioneers discarded mining camps to the elements, creating desolate ghost towns and the remains of forgotten railway lines.
Winter Wonderland
For solitude and serenity, winter rules. Summer may be high season, but after you've seen snow in the Sierra you might well question why. The peaks are some of the highest in the US, regularly rising above 11,000ft, occasionally bursting to 14,000ft, and blanketed by snow for much of the year. Snow paints the trees and splatters the mountains, and your breath turns into moist, puffy clouds. There are full-moon snowshoeing and cross-country adventures, plus the chance to camp under a giant sequoia. Go swooshing across the hushed backcountry, barreling down some powdery slopes or just stay inside and warm your toes by a roaring wood fire.
Yosemite Hiking Excursion
Depending on your fitness level and experience, choose a beginner, intermediate, moderate, challenging or strenuous hike. Your exact trailhead departure point in Yosemite National Park will be confirmed after booking. Meet your expert hiking guide at 8:30am and get ready for an amazing hiking adventure! Be sure to bring plenty of water to keep yourself hydrated.*If booking for 1 person, you will be given a private tour.
Yosemite and Glacier Point Day Tour
Your day begins with pickup in either Fresno, Oakhurst, or Fish Camp aboard a comfortable touring vehicle. From here, enjoy a scenic journey to Yosemite, entering through the park’s Southgate entrance. Stop at Chinquapin and Glacier Point, an overlook offering remarkable views of Yosemite Valley, Half Dome, Yosemite Falls, and Yosemite’s high country. After a short walk, you can gaze over the valley, including Curry Village and the renowned Majestic Yosemite Hotel (formerly the Ahwahnee), and take in picture-perfect views of the surrounding mountaintops. Between spring and fall, you also have the option of hiking Glacier Point’s 4-Mile Trail, which ends on Southside Drive. From here, simply hop on a shuttle or continue across the Swinging Bridge to Yosemite Valley Lodge, where you’ll meet back up with your guide. For those who’d prefer to stay on the bus, you'll make your way down to the Yosemite Valley, starting from the Tunnel View to take in spectacular views of Bridalveil Fall, El Capitan, The Chapel, Sentinel Bridge, Half Dome and Yosemite Falls. The group will then break for lunch, along with an easy walk to the base of Yosemite Falls. You’ll also have time to peruse the souvenir gift shops. After dining, you'll pay a visit to the meadows in front of El Capitan to see if anyone is rock climbing, an extremely popular park activity. Next, continue on with a drive alongside the Merced River and learn a bit about President Theodore Roosevelt’s 3-night camping trip with naturalist John Muir, who successfully lobbied for the creation of Yosemite National Park. Your return trip includes a stop at The Pioneer Village History Center for some exploring and also a visit to the historical landmark Wawona Hotel, a perfect place for viewing the park’s young sequoias. The tour concludes with a ride back to either Fresno or Oakhurst.
Private Guided Hiking Tour in Yosemite
You’ll meet your experienced guide at the trail and set out to see Yosemite from a different perspective. Every tour is designed to take advantage of the best locations available at the time of your visit, with an effort to avoid the crowds, even at the height of the summer season. Travel along less-visited trails with your expert guide, getting an incredible experience of the forest, waterfalls and meadows around Yosemite Valley. You’ll gain a deeper understanding of the Yosemite wilderness while your expert guide provides security and safety on the trail. Your guide will also be available to take photos of your group so that you have amazing shots from your day out in Yosemite!Choose from two options for your family or group:Beginner HikeEnjoy a pleasant half-day hike on a gentle trail in Yosemite Valley or the High Country with excellent photo opportunities. You’ll have a picnic at a scenic site, either a magnificent vista point or alongside a meadow, lake, or stream. Expect to hike four to five miles with minimal elevation gains on a tour that lasts approximately five hours.Moderate HikeYou’ll escape from the crowds and take some of Yosemite’s most scenic trails a little further during a hiking tour that is perfect for novice hikers who want a bit more of a challenge. Expect to hike five to six miles with elevation gains up to 1000 feet (305m) on a tour that lasts approximately six hours.
Yosemite Zipline Tour
The ziplines at the adventure ranch have been constructed as a 2-hour tour, led by a guide through 6 stages. Groups of 8 to 10 are geared up in helmets and harnesses, then driven up the mountain in Polaris Rangers as their guides explain safety procedures and describe the experience the zippers are about to enjoy.This family fun adventure begins on Line 1, which is a short and easy ride that even the faint of heart will enjoy. Line 2 increases the distance and the height from the ground. Each line adds more fun and distance as you become more confident about this “no sweat adrenaline” experience. Lines 3 and 4 are dual lines, which allow two riders to race each other to the finish. Line 5 not only provides an exhilarating ride through the trees, but also the opportunity to toss a beanbag into a target on the way down.The group climbs back into the Rangers and rides to the top of the mountain for a stunning view of Downtown Historic Mariposa, then on to our longest, steepest ride yet on Line 6. Don’t forget to check out the stunning views as you fly. The grand finale is Line 7, which takes you through a tunnel in the trees and back to ground zero where you began. The total length of the ziplines is 3,800 linear feet!
In The Footsteps of Ansel Adams photo class
Meet your guide and group at the gallery and depart for a hands-on field experience. Along the way, you’ll learn the history of Adams, the methods by which he composed photos, and some basic lessons in photographic technique. Meander along mostly paved paths for approximately 2-3 miles (3-5 km), stopping at four significant points where Adams chose to shoot photos. Ask questions along the way, discuss Adams and photography in general, and get a better sense of the renowned photographer’s composition choices. This tour is best suited for beginner to intermediate photographers and hobbyists. Smart phone photography is welcome.
Guided Snowshoe Hike in Yosemite
Snowshoeing offers you a way to see the park from a different perspective while enjoying outdoor winter fun and low-impact exercise. No experience is needed for this sport–if you can walk, you can snowshoe! You’ll meet your experienced guide at the trail head where you will be provided with snowshoes, trekking poles and simple-to-follow techniques to get you out on the trail. Once you’re ready, strap on your snowshoes and follow your guide along quiet trails, experiencing the Sequoia Grove in its winter beauty. Get incredible views of snow-covered mountains and meadows as you hike, and have plenty of opportunities to stop for photos and rest breaks. Wildlife can be easier to spot in the winter landscape; throughout your hike, your guide will keep an eye out for signs of deer, coyote, bobcats, bears and other creatures that inhabit the area. Choose from two options for your family or group:Beginner Snowshoe HikeEnjoy a pleasant half-day snowshoe hike on a relatively gentle trail in Yosemite Valley or nearby trails. You’ll be provided with basic snowshoeing instructions and the day’s program will be tailored to your experience level. This activity is perfect for beginners and families. Expect to snowshoe hike approximately three miles on a tour that lasts approximately four hours. BRING 32 oz of WATER, LUNCH & SNACKSExtended Snowshoe HikeTravel along some of Yosemite’s most scenic trails on a longer snowshoe hike with more dramatic elevation gains. These demanding hiking tours are perfect for experienced snowshoe hikers and will offer a different perspective on the Valley and High Country. Expect to hike about six miles on a tour that lasts approximately six hours. BRING 48-60 oz of WATER, LUNCH & SNACKS