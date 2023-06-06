Mammoth Lakes

Mammoth Lakes is a famous mountain-resort town endowed with larger-than-life scenery – active outdoorsy folks worship at the base of its dizzying 11,053ft Mammoth Mountain. Long-lasting powder clings to these slopes, and when the snow finally fades, the area’s an outdoor wonderland of mountain-bike trails, excellent fishing, endless alpine hiking and blissful hidden spots for hot-spring soaking. Eastern Sierra’s commercial hub and a four-season resort, Mammoth is backed by a ridge line of jutting peaks, ringed by clusters of crystalline alpine lakes and enshrouded by the dense Inyo National Forest.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Earthquake Fault on Minaret Road near Mammoth Lakes California

    Earthquake Fault

    Mammoth Lakes

    Mammoth Mountain is the product of millions of years of volcanic activity, so it should be no surprise that the region surrounding it is full of…

  • Panorama Gondola

    Panorama Gondola

    Mammoth Lakes

    Year round, a vertiginous gondola whisks sightseers to the apex of Mammoth Mountain for breathless views of snow-speckled mountaintops. Leaves from near…

  • Mammoth Museum

    Mammoth Museum

    Mammoth Lakes

    For a walk down memory lane, stop by this little museum inside the historic Hayden log cabin, with photographs and artifacts from its heyday as a hunting…

