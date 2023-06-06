Overview

Mammoth Lakes is a famous mountain-resort town endowed with larger-than-life scenery – active outdoorsy folks worship at the base of its dizzying 11,053ft Mammoth Mountain. Long-lasting powder clings to these slopes, and when the snow finally fades, the area’s an outdoor wonderland of mountain-bike trails, excellent fishing, endless alpine hiking and blissful hidden spots for hot-spring soaking. Eastern Sierra’s commercial hub and a four-season resort, Mammoth is backed by a ridge line of jutting peaks, ringed by clusters of crystalline alpine lakes and enshrouded by the dense Inyo National Forest.