Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
The jaw-dropping head-turner of America’s national parks, and a Unesco World Heritage site, Yosemite (yo-sem-it-ee) garners the devotion of all who enter. From the waterfall-striped granite walls buttressing emerald-green Yosemite Valley to the skyscraping giant sequoias catapulting into the air at Mariposa Grove, the place inspires a sense of awe and reverence – four million visitors wend their way to the country’s third-oldest national park annually. But lift your eyes above the crowds and you’ll feel your heart instantly moved by unrivaled splendors: the haughty profile of Half Dome, the hulking presence of El Capitan, the drenching mists of Yosemite Falls, the gemstone lakes of the high country’s subalpine wilderness and Hetch Hetchy’s pristine pathways.
Yosemite National Park
With their massive stature and multi-millennium maturity, the chunky high-rise sequoias of Mariposa Grove will make you feel rather insignificant. The…
Yosemite National Park
If you drove, the views from 7214ft Glacier Point might make you feel like you cheated – superstar sights present themselves without your having made…
Yosemite National Park
Yosemite's most distinctive natural monument, Half Dome is 87 million years old and has a 93% vertical grade – the sheerest cliff in North America…
Yosemite National Park
At nearly 3600ft from base to summit, El Capitan ranks as one of the world’s largest granite monoliths. Its sheer face makes it a world-class destination…
Yosemite National Park
At the southwestern end of the valley, Bridalveil Fall tumbles 620ft. The Ahwahneechee people call it Pohono (Spirit of the Puffing Wind), as gusts often…
Yosemite National Park
West of Yosemite Village, Yosemite Falls is considered the tallest waterfall in North America, dropping 2425ft (740m) in three tiers. A slick trail leads…
Yosemite Conservation Heritage Center
Yosemite National Park
Built by the Sierra Club in 1903, this small, rustic, granite-and-wood lodge offers a glimpse of a relatively unknown chapter of California architecture…
Yosemite National Park
This ‘honey, hit the brakes!’ viewpoint, midway between the May Lake turnoff and Tenaya Lake, is a lunar landscape of glaciated granite with a stunning…
Best Time to Visit
Yosemite dazzles with its natural good looks, and its four seasons each offer something special. Here's when to go.Read article
Things to Know
Yosemite is one of the most popular national parks in the US – here's what you need to know before you book your visit.Read article
Traveling with Kids
From things to do as a family to what to pack, here's everything you need to know about visiting to Yosemite with children.Read article
Best Road Trips
Nature doesn’t get more epic than within and near Yosemite National Park. These drives will show you the best of the scenery.Read article
Filter by interest:
National ParksThese 5 road trips will show you the best of Yosemite National Park
Apr 11, 2025 • 7 min read
Apr 8, 2025 • 6 min read
Jan 30, 2025 • 3 min read
Jun 26, 2024 • 10 min read
Mar 28, 2024 • 4 min read
Mar 28, 2024 • 8 min read
Apr 28, 2023 • 2 min read
Feb 10, 2023 • 6 min read
Mar 10, 2022 • 8 min read
Feb 17, 2022 • 3 min read