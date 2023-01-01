At the southwestern end of the valley, Bridalveil Fall tumbles 620ft. The Ahwahneechee people call it Pohono (Spirit of the Puffing Wind), as gusts often blow the fall from side to side, even lifting water back up into the air. Peregrine falcons glide overhead. The waterfall usually runs year-round, though it’s often reduced to a whisper by midsummer. Bring rain gear or expect to get soaked when the fall is heavy.

Park at the large lot where Wawona Rd (Hwy 41) meets Southside Dr. From the lot, it’s a little more than a quarter-mile walk to the base of the fall. The path is paved but probably too rough for wheelchairs, and there’s a bit of a steep part at the very end. Avoid climbing on the slippery rocks at the fall's base – no one likes a broken bone.

If you’d rather walk from the valley, a trail (part of the Loop Trails) follows Southside Dr, beginning near the Yosemite Conservation Heritage Center and running about 3.8 miles west to the fall.

The Yosemite Conservancy is raising money to redesign parking and trail access to the falls.