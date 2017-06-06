Explore the Heart of Annapolis

Take a ton of American history, add a dash of East Coast charm, then mix in a few secrets, and you’ve got lovely Annapolis! One of the oldest cities in America, Annapolis is bursting with original colonial buildings and deep-rooted stories of the nation’s heritage. Your local guide will tell you the city’s history and show you its hidden gems, as you learn about the importance of this seaport town in the building of America. Learn why the beloved Chesapeake Bay was so critical to America’s growth and why it needs to be preserved for the country’s future. Stop for a panoramic view of local waterways and get a sense of the area’s geography, and find out how this city helped to shape the country’s identity. Annapolis was a temporary capital of the United States before the capital was in Washington, DC, and the city is home to the United States Naval Academy, as well as four signers of the Declaration of Independence — their original homes are still standing today.Discover why Annapolis’ beautiful harbor once wasn’t so pretty, even though it was impactful, and hear other lesser known stories of American history. Your mind will be swirling with tales!Our fun and unique all-electric vehicles will whisk you around town and in and out of streets and neighborhoods you’d never otherwise see. Each eCruiser can accommodate up to five guests so a unique, personalized experience is ensured. Multiple vehicles are available as needed.