Glenstone Museum

It's all about the experience at this striking museum where art, architecture and landscape merge, and comfortable contemplation is encouraged. The collection focuses on works created after WWII. Visitors are admitted at the top of the hour, by reservation. No children under 12 permitted. Guided tours of the outdoor works run about 90 minutes. An expansion scheduled to open at the end of 2018 will add 240,000 sq ft of building space and 100 acres of designed landscape.