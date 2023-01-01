The Nature Center & Planetarium is the main visitor center for Rock Creek Park. Besides exhibits on park flora, fauna and history, it can provide hiking information, maps and field guides. A ‘touch table’ is set up for kids, and rangers lead child-oriented nature walks. Free ranger-led astronomy programs happen inside the planetarium at 1pm and 4pm on Saturday and Sunday; there's also a kids program at 4pm on Wednesday.

If you’re coming via public transportation, take the E4 bus to the intersection of Military and Glover roads. Look to your left and follow the trail up to the Nature Center.

A bit further north of here, on the west side of Beach Dr, is Joaquin Miller Cabin, a log house that once sheltered the famed nature poet.