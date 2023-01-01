Mt Pleasant Street

Mt Pleasant St is the corazón (heart) of DC’s Latino, largely Salvadoran community. Many businesses advertise money-transfer services to San Salvador or surrounds, or sell cheap, delicious pupusas (Salvadoran baked turnovers stuffed with cheese or pork). But this is also a neighborhood in transition – a prime place to see DC's gentrification in action: many long-time businesses are moving to the suburbs as rents spike, while herb-infused cocktail bars and fennel raisin bread bakeries swoop in to claim their place.