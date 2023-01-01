Meridian Hill Park

This is an incredible bit of urban green space. The grounds are terraced like a hanging garden replete with waterfalls, sandstone terraces and assorted embellishments that feel almost Tuscan. The prettiest bits reside in the park's south end, including DC's only memorial to James Buchanan (the USA's 15th president). Many locals still call this Malcolm X Park from its days of hosting political rallies. The Sunday drum circle (from 3pm to 9pm) has been going on since the 1960s.