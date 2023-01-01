African American Civil War Museum

Set in an old schoolhouse behind the African American Civil War Memorial, the museum makes the point that for some, the Civil War was about secession versus union, but for others, it was a matter of breaking human bondage. The permanent exhibit uses photographs, videos and artifacts like slave shackles and a slave bill of sale to follow African American history from the Civil War through to the Civil Rights movement.

Knowledgeable staff answer any questions and offer impromptu tours. They can also help visitors search for ancestors in databases of black troops, regiments and battles (accessible via the museum's website).