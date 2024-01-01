Howard University Founders' Library

Logan Circle, U Street & Columbia Heights

The 1938 Founders’ Library is a handsome Georgian building with a gold spire and giant clock that serves as Howard University’s architectural centerpiece.

  • ALEXANDRIA,VA - JUNE 28: George Washington Mount Vernon on June 28, 2014 in Alexandria, VA USA. George Washington Mansion is visited by thousands of people every year.; Shutterstock ID 202385026; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Mount Vernon

    15.21 MILES

    One of America's most visited historic sites, Mount Vernon was the beloved home of George and Martha Washington.

  • National Air and Space Museum

    National Air and Space Museum

    2.36 MILES

    The legendary exhibits at the National Air and Space Museum include the Wright brothers' flyer, Chuck Yeager's Bell X-1, Charles Lindbergh's Spirit of St…

  • National Gallery of Art on the National Mall during spring in Washington D.C.

    National Gallery of Art

    2.14 MILES

    Two buildings. Hundreds of masterpieces. Infinite enjoyment. It's easy to spend a full day at the National Gallery of Art, which showcases a whole range…

  • 500px Photo ID: 100166741 - Pre-dawn at the Lincoln Memorial. "In this temple, as in the hearts of the people for whom he saved the union, the memory of Abraham Lincoln is enshrined forever."

    Lincoln Memorial

    2.8 MILES

    Anchoring the National Mall's west end is the hallowed shrine to Abraham Lincoln, who gazes across the Reflecting Pool beneath his neoclassical, Doric…

  • The Capitol, Washington, DC

    US Capitol

    2.31 MILES

    Since 1800, this is where the legislative branch of American government (ie Congress) has met to write the country's laws.

  • White House

    White House

    1.92 MILES

    Play image association with the words “Washington, DC,” and chances are the first thing that comes to mind is the White House. The president’s pad is…

  • arlington national cemetery

    Arlington National Cemetery

    3.56 MILES

    Sprawling across hills above the Potomac River in Arlington, Virginia, Arlington National Cemetery is the final resting place for America’s most revered…

Nearby Logan Circle, U Street & Columbia Heights attractions

1. Howard University

0.06 MILES

Founded in 1867, Howard remains the nation’s most prestigious traditionally African American institute of higher education. Distinguished alumni include…

2. Howard University Gallery of Art

0.17 MILES

The university's art gallery holds an impressive collection of works largely dominated by African and African American artists, including Archibald Motley…

3. Foundry Gallery

0.31 MILES

A nonprofit member-run organization, this small gallery features a diverse range of super-contemporary art – mediums include painting, sculpture and…

4. African American Civil War Memorial

0.49 MILES

Standing at the center of a granite plaza, this bronze memorial, Spirit of Freedom, depicting rifle-bearing troops is DC’s first major art piece by black…

5. African American Civil War Museum

0.5 MILES

Set in an old schoolhouse behind the African American Civil War Memorial, the museum makes the point that for some, the Civil War was about secession…

6. Marvin Gaye Mural

0.58 MILES

This brightly-colored mural by artist Aniekan Udofia depicts the soul singer – who was born and raised in DC and went to high school in Columbia Heights –…

8. BloomBars

0.7 MILES

You never know what you'll find going on at BloomBars, a cool community arts center. By day, children's story times and music classes take place; at night…