Founded in 1867, Howard remains the nation’s most prestigious traditionally African American institute of higher education. Distinguished alumni include the late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall (who enrolled after he was turned away from the University of Maryland’s then all-white law school), Nobel laureate Toni Morrison and former New York City mayor David Dinkins. Today Howard enrolls around 11,000 students in 13 schools. The Shaw neighborhood is as defined by Howard University as Georgetown is by its titular school.

Staff and students give free campus tours (www2.howard.edu/contact/visit). You must reserve in advance.