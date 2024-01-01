Silent George Mural

Logan Circle, U Street & Columbia Heights

LoginSave

This mural of George Washington with a gag over his mouth symbolizes DC's lack of representation in Congress. It was painted by Aniekan Udofia in 2011.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • ALEXANDRIA,VA - JUNE 28: George Washington Mount Vernon on June 28, 2014 in Alexandria, VA USA. George Washington Mansion is visited by thousands of people every year.; Shutterstock ID 202385026; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Mount Vernon

    14.68 MILES

    One of America's most visited historic sites, Mount Vernon was the beloved home of George and Martha Washington.

  • National Air and Space Museum

    National Air and Space Museum

    2.14 MILES

    The legendary exhibits at the National Air and Space Museum include the Wright brothers' flyer, Chuck Yeager's Bell X-1, Charles Lindbergh's Spirit of St…

  • National Gallery of Art on the National Mall during spring in Washington D.C.

    National Gallery of Art

    1.94 MILES

    Two buildings. Hundreds of masterpieces. Infinite enjoyment. It's easy to spend a full day at the National Gallery of Art, which showcases a whole range…

  • 500px Photo ID: 100166741 - Pre-dawn at the Lincoln Memorial. "In this temple, as in the hearts of the people for whom he saved the union, the memory of Abraham Lincoln is enshrined forever."

    Lincoln Memorial

    2.08 MILES

    Anchoring the National Mall's west end is the hallowed shrine to Abraham Lincoln, who gazes across the Reflecting Pool beneath his neoclassical, Doric…

  • The Capitol, Washington, DC

    US Capitol

    2.32 MILES

    Since 1800, this is where the legislative branch of American government (ie Congress) has met to write the country's laws.

  • White House

    White House

    1.33 MILES

    Play image association with the words “Washington, DC,” and chances are the first thing that comes to mind is the White House. The president’s pad is…

  • arlington national cemetery

    Arlington National Cemetery

    2.78 MILES

    Sprawling across hills above the Potomac River in Arlington, Virginia, Arlington National Cemetery is the final resting place for America’s most revered…

View more attractions

Nearby Logan Circle, U Street & Columbia Heights attractions

1. Meridian Hill Park

0.19 MILES

This is an incredible bit of urban green space. The grounds are terraced like a hanging garden replete with waterfalls, sandstone terraces and assorted…

2. Scottish Rite Temple

0.22 MILES

The regional headquarters of the Scottish Rite Freemasons, also known as the House of the Temple, is one of the most eye-catching buildings in the…

3. African American Civil War Memorial

0.48 MILES

Standing at the center of a granite plaza, this bronze memorial, Spirit of Freedom, depicting rifle-bearing troops is DC’s first major art piece by black…

5. African American Civil War Museum

0.5 MILES

Set in an old schoolhouse behind the African American Civil War Memorial, the museum makes the point that for some, the Civil War was about secession…

6. District of Columbia Arts Center

0.52 MILES

The grassroots DCAC offers emerging artists a space to showcase their work. The 800-sq-ft gallery features rotating visual-arts exhibits, while plays,…

7. Mexican Cultural Institute

0.61 MILES

The Mexican Cultural Institute looks locked up and imposing, but don't be deterred. The gilded beaux-arts mansion is open to the public and hosts…

8. Foundry Gallery

0.63 MILES

A nonprofit member-run organization, this small gallery features a diverse range of super-contemporary art – mediums include painting, sculpture and…