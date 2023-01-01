The Mexican Cultural Institute looks locked up and imposing, but don't be deterred. The gilded beaux-arts mansion is open to the public and hosts excellent art and cultural exhibitions related to Mexico. You might see a show on Diego Rivera's art, Mayan religious artifacts or Octavio Paz' writings. Ring the doorbell for entry.

The institute features an impressive list of cultural events, including concerts, seminars with artists and musicians, and cooking classes. All events are free except the cooking classes.

The mansion features a series of spectacular Rivera-esque murals painted by Roberto Cueva del Río, depicting festivals, rural scenes and historical events.