Peirce Mill

Upper Northwest DC

Alongside Rock Creek, the 1829 Peirce Mill is a beautiful fieldstone building that houses a recently restored gristmill – the last of the mills that once flourished along the creek. Milling demonstrations are given between 11am and 2pm on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays from April to October.

