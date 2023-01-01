Kreeger Museum

One of DC's top attractions for architecture buffs and those with an interest in 20th-century art, this museum is housed in a stunning 1963 International Style building designed by American architect Philip Johnson. Clad in travertine, it features a distinctive roofline, light-saturated interior salons and an expansive sculpture terrace that is home to works by artists including Jean Arp and Henry Moore. Inside, artworks from the top-drawer personal collection of David and Carem Kreeger are displayed.

Exhibits are constantly rotated, so you’re just as likely to see Monet’s dappled impressionism as Edvard Munch’s dark expressionism. There are plenty of masterpieces, including works by Picasso, van Gogh and Cézanne. Guided tours are offered at 10:30am and 1:30pm from Tuesday to Friday, and at 10:30am, noon and 2pm on Saturday. If heading here by bus, alight at Hoban Rd NW and walk north up Foxhall Rd.