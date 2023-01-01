Kahlil Gibran Memorial Garden

Located within a wooded ravine known as Woodland-Normanstone Park, this garden memorializes the arch-deity of soupy spiritual poetry. Its centerpieces are a bust of the Lebanese mystic and a star-shaped fountain surrounded by flowers, hedges and limestone benches engraved with various Gibranisms such as ‘We live only to discover beauty. All else is a form of waiting.’ From a path just north of the garden, you can hop onto trails that link to Rock Creek and Glover Archbold parks.