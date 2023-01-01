Woodrow Wilson House

This Georgian-revival mansion offers guided hour-long tours focusing on the 28th president’s life and legacy. Genteel docents discuss highlights of Wilson’s career (WWI, the League of Nations) and home, which has been restored to the period of his residence (1921–24). The tour features European bronzes, a stairwell conservatory, exquisite china and Mrs W's flapper dresses, all of which offer a glamorous portrait of Roaring ‘20s DC society.

The docents’ entertaining stories spread beyond the Wilson house: they can point out the rich eccentrics, ambassadors and others who live nearby.