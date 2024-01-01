You're walking up 22nd St, between Decatur Pl and S St NW, and suddenly an enchanting staircase appears. The Spanish Steps, as they're known, were modeled on those in Rome's Piazza di Spagna. Why are they here? The rise up to S St was deemed too steep, so city planners built the steps to bridge the gap. Climb up for an atmospheric view of Embassy Row.
