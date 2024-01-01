Turkish Ambassador’s Residence

Washington, DC

Edward Everett, inventor of the grooved bottle cap, commissioned the imposing 1914 manor that is now the Turkish Ambassador’s Residence. George Oakley Totten designed the building, the interior of which included teakwood floors and brocaded walls. Totten was the official architect of Ottoman Sultan Abdul Hamid II.

