Edward Everett, inventor of the grooved bottle cap, commissioned the imposing 1914 manor that is now the Turkish Ambassador’s Residence. George Oakley Totten designed the building, the interior of which included teakwood floors and brocaded walls. Totten was the official architect of Ottoman Sultan Abdul Hamid II.
Turkish Ambassador’s Residence
Washington, DC
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
14.18 MILES
One of America's most visited historic sites, Mount Vernon was the beloved home of George and Martha Washington.
2.34 MILES
The legendary exhibits at the National Air and Space Museum include the Wright brothers' flyer, Chuck Yeager's Bell X-1, Charles Lindbergh's Spirit of St…
2.19 MILES
Two buildings. Hundreds of masterpieces. Infinite enjoyment. It's easy to spend a full day at the National Gallery of Art, which showcases a whole range…
1.55 MILES
Anchoring the National Mall's west end is the hallowed shrine to Abraham Lincoln, who gazes across the Reflecting Pool beneath his neoclassical, Doric…
National Museum of African American History & Culture
1.73 MILES
Located in Washington, DC, the sensational National Museum of African American History & Culture is devoted exclusively to the documentation of African…
2.71 MILES
Since 1800, this is where the legislative branch of American government (ie Congress) has met to write the country's laws.
1.24 MILES
Play image association with the words “Washington, DC,” and chances are the first thing that comes to mind is the White House. The president’s pad is…
2.04 MILES
Sprawling across hills above the Potomac River in Arlington, Virginia, Arlington National Cemetery is the final resting place for America’s most revered…
Nearby Washington, DC attractions
0.11 MILES
Congressman Alexander Stewart built this show-stopper of a home in 1909 in the grand court style of Louis XIV. In 1941 the Grand Duchess of Luxembourg…
0.14 MILES
An impressive sculpture fronts the building: a life-size, cross-legged St Jerome dreaming over his book, by renowned Croatian sculptor Ivan Meštrović.
0.17 MILES
This Georgian-revival mansion offers guided hour-long tours focusing on the 28th president’s life and legacy. Genteel docents discuss highlights of Wilson…
0.18 MILES
Want to take a trip around the world? Stroll northwest along Massachusetts Ave from Dupont Circle (the actual traffic circle) and you pass more than 40…
0.18 MILES
You're walking up 22nd St, between Decatur Pl and S St NW, and suddenly an enchanting staircase appears. The Spanish Steps, as they're known, were modeled…
6. Female Union Band Society Cemetery
0.19 MILES
This cemetery was founded in 1842 by a society of free black women who pledged to help one another in sickness and in death. The graveyard originally was…
0.2 MILES
Studio Gallery shows contemporary works by more than 35 emerging DC-area artists. Paintings, sculpture, mixed media and video are represented. The…
0.2 MILES
The crumbling graveyard dates from the early 1800s. It takes its name from Mt Zion United Methodist Church, which used to be located beside the site…