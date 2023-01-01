Glover is a sinuous, winding park, extending from Van Ness St NW in Tenleytown down to the western border of Georgetown University. Its 180 tree-covered acres follow the course of little Foundry Branch Creek, along which runs a pretty nature trail.

You can take either bus D2 or D6 from Dupont Circle to get to this park

This park is a good bird-watching destination. It's also a favorite for trail runners. To make a 6-mile loop, start at the C&O Canal and run north through the park, turn west on the greenway along Edmunds St to Palisades Park, then continue south back to the canal and then east to your starting point.