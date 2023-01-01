Georgetown is one of the nation's top universities, with a student body that's equally hard-working and hard-partying. Founded in 1789, it was America’s first Roman Catholic university. Notable Hoya (derived from the Latin hoya saxa, ‘what rocks’) alumni include Bill Clinton, as well as many international royals and heads of state. Near the campus' east gate, medieval-looking Healy Hall impresses with its tall, Hogwarts-esque clock tower. Pretty Dalghren Chapel and its quiet courtyard hide behind it.