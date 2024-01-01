Exorcist Stairs

The steep set of stairs dropping down to M St is a popular track for joggers, but more famously it's the spot where demonically possessed Father Karras tumbles to his death in horror-film classic The Exorcist (1973). Come on foggy nights, when the stone steps really are creepy as hell.
