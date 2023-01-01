Georgetown Waterfront Park

This park is a favorite with couples on first dates, families on an evening stroll and power players showing off their yachts. Benches dot the way, where you can sit and watch the rowing teams out on the Potomac River. Alfresco restaurants cluster at nearby Washington Harbour. They ring a terraced plaza filled with fountains (which become an ice rink in winter). The docks are also here for ferries that ply the Potomac to Alexandria, VA, and Capitol Hill's Wharf.

The park covers 10 riverside acres, extending from 31st St west to the Key Bridge. Kids splash in the fountains at Wisconsin Ave’s foot. At 33rd St there’s a labyrinth in the grass; walk the circles and see if you feel more connected to the universe.