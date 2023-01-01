St Mary’s Episcopal Church

Built in 1887, St Mary’s was home to the first black Episcopal congregation in DC, which was established in 1867. James Renwick, designer of the Smithsonian Castle, created the beautiful redbrick building especially for the congregation. Above the altar are French-made stained-glass windows that depict, among others, the African bishop and martyr St Cyprian. The church's Tiffany-designed Stanton window depicts an angel holding an orb of peace.