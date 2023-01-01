George Washington University

Known as ‘G-dub’ or ‘GW,’ this university has been a bedrock of Washington identity since its founding in 1821. Besides shaping much of the American political landscape, GW has shaped the capital itself, buying up town houses on such a scale that it is now the city’s second-biggest landowner after the federal government. Its list of famous alumni is mighty impressive, and includes Edgar Hoover, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, John Foster Dulles, J William Fulbright, Colin Powell, Bob Woodward and Elizabeth Warren.

The university is spread over several blocks between F, 20th and 24th Sts and Pennsylvania Ave in Foggy Bottom. The best bit of the campus is University Yard, between G, H, 20th and 21st Sts, where Colonial-revival buildings flank a green park bedecked with roses and a statue of – who else? – George Washington.