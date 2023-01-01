Part of the Smithsonian group, the Renwick Gallery is set in a stately 1859 mansion on the same block of Pennsylvania as the White House. It's emerged as a showcase for modern and contemporary artists who use innovative techniques and materials, redefining what 'craft' is and taking contemporary arts and crafts in daring new directions. Recent shows include an interactive homage to Burning Man, and 'WONDER,' with nine artists creating site-specific installations.

