Together, the 1824 Blair House and adjoining 1858 Lee House have functioned as part of the official presidential guesthouse complex since 1943, when Eleanor Roosevelt got tired of tripping over dignitaries in the White House. Plaques note that this is where Robert E Lee declined command of the Union Army when the Civil War erupted, and also where a bodyguard was killed while protecting President Truman from a 1950 assassination attempt by pro-independence militants from Puerto Rico.