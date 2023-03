St John’s isn’t DC’s most imposing church, but it is arguably its most important. That’s because it’s the ‘Church of the Presidents’ – every president since Madison has attended services here at least once, and pew 54 is permanently reserved for the incumbent of the White House. Services take place at 7:45am, 9am and 11am on Sunday, and there's a concert performance on the first Wednesday of the month at 12:10pm.