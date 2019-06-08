George Washington University's Corcoran School of the Arts & Design

Opened in 1890, the Corcoran was DC's first art museum. It closed in 2014, but the George Washington University has taken it over, and the historic beaux-arts building is undergoing an $80-million renovation. Part of it has reopened, including the Luther W Brady Art Gallery on the 1st floor, which showcases temporary exhibits by renowned artists. The National Gallery of Art will use galleries on the 2nd floor in future. For hours and current exhibitions, visit the website.

The Corcoran School also hosts exhibitions and performances throughout the year.